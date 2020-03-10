Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:27s - Published Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop Tuesday saw a better day on Wall Street as stocks closed sharply higher. The gains recovered about half of the market's historic losses from a day before. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

