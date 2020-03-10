Global  

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
