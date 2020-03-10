Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus
Due to Coronavirus The four-team tournaments were
to be held Friday through Sunday
in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The regular-season champions,
Princeton women and Yale men,
will be awarded the automatic
NCAA Tournament bids.
The Ivy League also plans to limit
spectators for the rest of the season.
The tournaments are the first at the
Division I level to be canceled as a
result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The NCAA Division I Tournaments
are still set to take place next week
with no adjustment to fan access.