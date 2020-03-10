Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus The four-team tournaments were to be held Friday through Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, will be awarded the automatic NCAA Tournament bids.

The Ivy League also plans to limit spectators for the rest of the season.

The tournaments are the first at the Division I level to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCAA Division I Tournaments are still set to take place next week with no adjustment to fan access.
