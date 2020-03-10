New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:03s - Published < > Embed
New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss to upcoming canceling of classes for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
