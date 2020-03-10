New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:03s - Published New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss to upcoming canceling of classes for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ira S. Sacks RT @MattSpillane: Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, said the New Rochelle school district is going to close. Asked when, he… 1 day ago Matt Spillane Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, said the New Rochelle school district is going to close. Asked wh… https://t.co/TwN1uxibOw 1 day ago