Apple: It's OK To Use Clorox Wipes To Clean Your iPhone The new guidance, which appeared Monday on Apple's support page, tells people that they can "gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces," such as displays or keyboards, of Apple products with a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.