Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market

Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market

Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market

There is no shortage of uncertainty in the market with the coronavirus fears and sharp decline in oil prices.

Richard Zak, financial planner with Charles Schwab offers advice for the investor.

(3/10/20)
