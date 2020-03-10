Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Following the deadly events at home, "Quiet Place II" starts off with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) having to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou come to talk about the sequel to the hit film.

