The Science Museum of Minnesota is taking its engineering program on the road visiting 30 schools across the state.
Minnesota is taking its engineering program on the road visiting 30 schools across the state.

Today the museum paid a visit to banfield elementary school in austin.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal was there and has the story.

On the scene look live: first through fourth graders learn about technology and engineering as part of their stem education.

The lessons included a building block competition and a demonstration of a bear going down a slide, to illustrate how momentum works.

The museum visit was the perfect way to get these first graders to embrace stem lessons.

Teacher nicole edwards loves the interactive nature of these exercises.

"kids are naturally curious, they naturally engineers.

Through play they solve problems. kids that are allowed to play naturally will find themselves going through that engineering process.

Look live: the program has a couple more stops on their list.

Their next visit is a school in the today's museum visit was sponsored by flint hills resources through a program called science



