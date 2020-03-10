Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:32s - Published Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 within the state, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar. 10, 2020

