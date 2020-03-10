Global  

Jungle Cruise

Disney's Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez release date July 24, 2020
'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure - Watch!

Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise!...
Just Jared - Published

Jack Whitehall’s gay character makes blink-and-you’ll-miss it appearance in new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Jack Whitehall will star as one of Disney’s first major LGBT+ characters in Jungle Cruise, yet he...
PinkNews - Published


'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2 [Video]'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2

Jungle Cruise Trailer 2 - Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer [Video]Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer

The upcoming adventure flick stars the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall and is based on the Disney theme-park attraction of the same name.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

