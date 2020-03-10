Global  

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.
Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns [Video]Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker [Video]Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker

During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden appeared to threaten a factory worker as they had a heated argument.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:45Published

