PURDUE TO MOVE CLASSES ONLINE AFTER SPRING BREAK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

University is joining a growing list of universities across the country canceling in- person classes due to corona virus concerns.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases on any of purdue's three campuses.

Purdue' s spring break is next week from march 16th through the 20th.

So before that or before march 23rd according to purdue president mitch daniels all faculty and staff should move their courses to online and be prepared to do so indefinitely.

Purdue's campus will remain open after spring break but students will be taking their classes online.

Students in residence halls have the option whether or not to return back to campus.

All-university sponsored flights are also suspended from march 16th to may 2nd.

This also goes for university-sponsored events.

Daniels along with provst jay akridge released a statement around 5:45 this evening to purdue faculty, staff and students.

It says in part.

We continue to make decisions in our precaution- containment-continuity framework, with our overarching focus on health and safety especially for those in high risk categories...to that end, and following guidance from the centers for disease control and prevention, the indiana state department of health, and our own public health safety experts."

So far, indiana university and ohio state university have also suspended face to face classes.

