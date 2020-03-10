Global  

Makeshift Sanitizer Bought In New Jersey Leaves Child Burned

Police are issuing a warning after a 10-year-old boy was burned after using a bottle of hand sanitizer purchased at a convenience store in New Jersey.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
