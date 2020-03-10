|
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears
|
The Academy of World Languages in Evanston got a major scrubdown Tuesday after a staff member voluntarily self quarantined following possible COVID-19 exposure.
The canceled international trips spanned the entire school district and would have taken 223 students to Italy, England, Spain, Belgium, Bahamas and the Philippines in April and May.
|
|
|
|
