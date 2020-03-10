Family Offers $10K Reward for Whereabouts of Donna Hatfield

There is a 1?

Thousand dollar reward tonight to help find a warrick county woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

Donna hatfield family is is hoping the money will help bring their loved one back home and hold the person responsible for her disappearance?

44news reporter joylyn bukovac spoke with investigators and hatfield's family.

"donna hatfield family is begging for answers.

It been almost a year since anyone has seen her and the mystery behind her disappearance is weighing on her loved ones."

My mom deserves respect and dignity and i think about that all the time.

Hatfield was last seen at the home, she shared with her son thomas rainey, around late may/ early june shannon martin reported her mother missing at the end of augus?

But rainey never told police she was gone.?my brother told me that my mom had died only for me to find out that she was not in a hospital and she had not died."

I was with shannon martin while she visited her brother today to talk to him about the reward fund and their mom whereabouts.

He didn't want to appear on camera but he talked with his sister openly about their mother's disappearanc e.

She's very frustrated with the situation.

The rendition going on me trying to get stuff done.

She's a little confused.

You know it's not as bad as what you're making it out to be."

He wasn thrilled to see his sister.?you're lucky you are on my property okay.

You got the* detetctive out here.

He's accused me of five different things.

Shannon marti?

Her sister rashel arnol?

And other family members are at their wits end.

They are offering 10 thousand dollars to anyone who can help them solve this case.?if she's alive, i want to make sure she's being taken care of i thought my brother was the one taking care of her.

He's the one who is supposed to legally be taking care of her."

Investigators tell 44news they are working to get equipment for a more effective search.

This is still an open missing person case with an active silver alert.

In boonville joylyn bukovac 44news