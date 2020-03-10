Coronavirus could impact North Alabama food delivery, ride sharing company employees

As the coronavirus spreads - health officials say anyone who feels sick, should stay home!

But that's impossible for people in some industries - like ride sharing.

Earlier this week - uber and lyft announced its giving drivers paid sick days if they get coronavirus, or are placed in quarantine.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with a food delivery driver who says this move is important to keep people healthy.

Deion alaei, delivery driver: "for them, i think that'll be awesome" deion a-lie is a delivery driver for grub hub south now ... but was once an uber driver.

He told me he's glad to hear uber and lyft are offering paid sick time for drivers and delivery people diagnosed with covid-19 strand of the coronavirus.

Deion alaei, delivery driver: "a piece of good news, a huge batch of good news."

Employees for uber and lyft are independent contractors ... meaning they can chose when they want to drive or not.

Drivers' compensation also depends on how far they have to drive for pickups -- or how much food they have to deliver since both companies operate this way .... they both had to change their policies in order to offer this.

Neither have said how much money employees who need to take sick leave would get.

Uber says its delivery people and drivers will get up to 14-days if they're diagnosed with coronavirus ... people in quarantine will also qualify.

Right now...grub hub south has not announced a policy.

But a-lei told me he is fine either way deion alaei, delivery driver: "if they do fantastic, it's a bonus and if they don't personally i don't care that much in madison co ashley carter waay 31 news uber says it wants to implement the policy