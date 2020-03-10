Is now the right time to refinance you big loans?



Tweets about this FintechZoom New article: "Is now the right time to refinance your big loans?" has been published on Fintech Zoom -… https://t.co/CjJuR9fmeb 43 minutes ago HLC Team at Cornerstone Home Lending Prune Your Mortgage Rate! Grow Your Savings! Rates are at all time lows, reach out to see if a refinance is right… https://t.co/pw8kUMbn00 2 hours ago Peter Kadzis RT @KavontaeSmalls: I spoke to a bank president today & I asked for thoughts on the turbulent stock market. Some highlights... - Job securi… 2 hours ago Kavontae Smalls I spoke to a bank president today & I asked for thoughts on the turbulent stock market. Some highlights... - Job se… https://t.co/ewfPc5ZKm1 2 hours ago Title One, Inc. There is a lot going on in our world right now and we just wanted to remind you that Title One has options for clos… https://t.co/uGQgQt5NhZ 3 hours ago North Shore Bank With interest rates at historic lows, is now the right time to refinance your mortgage? https://t.co/II4tsK7LnH… https://t.co/exlvoF78Wo 4 hours ago The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me Today @misspixieproper Sogn everything. Sink all your future earnings into an overpriced box. Only have conversations abo… https://t.co/sW5DZb60Bg 4 hours ago Stephen Rega Is a cash out refinance right for you? Check out these pros and cons. RATES ARE AT ALL TIME LOWS… https://t.co/2GmKGJpddO 5 hours ago