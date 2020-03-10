Michigan Grandma's funny reaction to tasting whiskey 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published Michigan Grandma's funny reaction to tasting whiskey A grandma in Kalamazoo, Michigan takes a drink of whiskey on January 16 and instantly reacts poorly. She doesn't seem to be a fan of it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Michigan Grandma's funny reaction to tasting whiskey A grandma in Kalamazoo, Michigan takes a drink of whiskey on January 16 and instantly reacts poorly. She doesn't seem to be a fan of it.





You Might Like

Tweets about this