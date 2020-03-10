Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: ATLETICO PLAYERS TRAINING, SOUNDBITE FROM COACH DIEGO SIMEONE SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

ATLETICO PLAYERS TRAINING ON THE PITCH AT ANFIELD 2.

ALVARO MORATA WITH BLACK SCARF 3.

JOAO FELIX 4.

GOALKEEPER ANTONIO ADAN 5.

VÍCTOR MACHÍN 6.

ADAN 7.

DIEGO COSTA 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH DIEGO SIMEONE SAYING: "Well, I'm sure that tomorrow we will find the same team rival they have shown to be over the years that this coach (Juergen Klopp) has been in charge.

It will be a team that wants to display itself, with many alternatives and many attacking ways of playing and we will have to put in a great effort in order to compete well against them.

The experiences you have in life are good for other opportunities, but it's true that sometimes we can repeat our mistakes.

This may happen in the game and things may repeat themselves in the good sense or the bad one.

So that experience may be just that, an experience." 8.

COSTA 9.

PLAYERS TRAINING IN A CIRCLE STORY: Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will carry a 1-0 lead to Anfield for their Champions League second leg match on Wednesday (March 11) with the Argentinian fully aware of Liverpool's attacking potential.

Juergen Klopp's defending European Champions have scored 66 goals in 29 Premier League matches this season and lead the title race by 25 points.

Atletico beat the reds in Madrid last month thanks to Saúl Ñígue's goal.