Neighbors React To Murder Arrest

Arrest.

New information.

Tonight many neighbors in the hollywood area are stunned after they learned a woman was murdered nearby.

It happened on county road 36 monday afternoon.

That's near scottsboro.

The jackson county sheriff's office says the man on your screen eric scott shot and killed his girlfriend, anna brown.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli went to the crime scene today.

She spoke with neighbors who are still stunned by the news.

Sophia looklive : "a very quiet scene here today on county road 36 in hollywood.

Neighbors told me they were shocked to see police and hear about what happened in this home behind me.

Take a look at this video from monday afternoon when multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Earlier today, a spokesperson from the jackson county sheriff's office identified the victim as anna grogan brown from scottsboro.

Many residents say this is a quiet neighborhood and they have never seen anything like this here before.

Tonight, they are thinking about the victim and her family sot: "i just want to send my prayers to the woman's family.

It's very unfortunate," said brian vargas, lives near the home.

The sheriff's office says bond has not been set yet and the investigation is ongoing.

In hollywood - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Thanks sophia.

We're learning more tonight about a colbert county murderer.

The alabama deparmtment of corrections said steve murphy did not escape the correctional facility he is at.

Officals said an escape notice was issued yesterday out of quote "an abundance of caution" after they couldn't find