Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns 57 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:37s - Published Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns Kent State University, The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll University, The University of Akron, Otterbein University, and the University of Toledo are suspending all in-person classes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

