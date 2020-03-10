WEB EXTRA: Heat Guard Goran Dragic Discusses Coronavirus Concerns, Part 1

The NBA announced teams will be closing access to locker rooms to all nonessential personnel in an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Heat Guard Goran Dragic Discusses Coronavirus Concerns, Part 2 The NBA announced teams will be closing access to locker rooms to all nonessential personnel in an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:27Published now WEB EXTRA: Heat Center Bam Adebayo Discusses Coronavirus Concerns The NBA announced teams will be closing access to locker rooms to all nonessential personnel in an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:10Published now