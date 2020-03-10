Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Jersey Officials Announces First COVID-19 Death

New Jersey Officials Announces First COVID-19 Death

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
New Jersey Officials Announces First COVID-19 DeathCleve Bryan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death

A 69-year-old male from New Jersey has died in the state's first coronavirus-related death, the...
Reuters India - Published

Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Art and Passion of Argentine Tango [Video]The Art and Passion of Argentine Tango

The romantic beats of tango have made their way from the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina to Princeton, New Jersey. With the help of Michael Nadtochi, owner of the Argentine Tango Academy of New York..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:01Published

Frustration With Postal Mail In Passaic County Town Grows [Video]Frustration With Postal Mail In Passaic County Town Grows

Some residents of a Passaic County town say their mail delivery is unreliable, but the problems go beyond "snail mail." CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.