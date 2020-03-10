Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

A new amendment could stand in the way of Mississippi adopting the Medical Marijuana Initiative.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

Intoxication- - a new amendment could stand in- the way of- mississippi adopting the medica- marijuana - initiative.

- today on the house floor an - effort was made to, what many - consider, counter medical - marijurana initieative 65.- on a roll call vote, the- legislative alternative - amendment h.c.r.

39 passed- 72-49.- it will now move to the senate.- - if this passes there will be tw- initiatives on- the ballot in november on - medical marijuana.

The first on- will be the one that we got all- the - signatures for- and the second one will be this- competing amendment.

If neither- one of them get the - required votes to pass then the- will both die and then- mississippi will not have - medical marijuana which is thei- real goal.- - - - mayor dobson goes on to say if- the amendment passes the- senate and is on the ballot in- november education- awareness campaign will be- released to draw a clear line - between the two items on the- ballot.

- -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.