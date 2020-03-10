New amendment aimed at stopping the Medical Marijuana Initiative in Mississippi

Intoxication- - a new amendment could stand in- the way of- mississippi adopting the medica- marijuana - initiative.

- today on the house floor an - effort was made to, what many - consider, counter medical - marijurana initieative 65.- on a roll call vote, the- legislative alternative - amendment h.c.r.

39 passed- 72-49.- it will now move to the senate.- - if this passes there will be tw- initiatives on- the ballot in november on - medical marijuana.

The first on- will be the one that we got all- the - signatures for- and the second one will be this- competing amendment.

If neither- one of them get the - required votes to pass then the- will both die and then- mississippi will not have - medical marijuana which is thei- real goal.- - - - mayor dobson goes on to say if- the amendment passes the- senate and is on the ballot in- november education- awareness campaign will be- released to draw a clear line - between the two items on the- ballot.

