Central Park Trailer 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published Central Park Trailer Central Park Season 1 Trailer A musical walk in the park. Watch Central Park on May 29 on the Apple TV app. Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

