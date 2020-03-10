Central Park Trailer

Global  

Central Park Season 1 Trailer A musical walk in the park.

Watch Central Park on May 29 on the Apple TV app.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park.

The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.
Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Series 'Central Park'

Apple today shared a trailer for "Central Park," an animated musical comedy that's coming to Apple...
Watch The Trailer For "Central Park," A Musical-Comedy From Creator Of "Bob's Burgers"

Watch The Trailer For Central Park, A Musical-Comedy From Creator Of Bob's Burgers"Where else can your son and daughter splash in dirty hot dog water?" [ more › ]
