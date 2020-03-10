Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star home dedication in Laurel County on Tuesday resulted in Holly Conrad receiving a mortgage-free home.

Her late husband, Army Sgt.

Tim Conrad, Jr., was killed in combat in Afghanistan when the couple's son was only 7-months old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

An army widow and her family in laurel county will never forget.

The non-profit foundation tunnel to towers presented holly conrad with a mortgage-free home in london.

Her late husband, army sergeant tim conrad, junior, was killed in combat in afghanistan.

The couple's son...bentley...was only seven months old at the time.

Conrad's widow says tim always talked about all the things he looked forward to do with his little boy.

"it breaks my heart that t.j.

Never got the opportunity to do those things and that bentley never got the chance to know his dad.

Bentley only knows his dad through his belongings, pictures, videos and a great deal of stories from everyone who knew him."

The tunnel to towers foundation honors the sacrifice of new york city firefighter stephen siller, who ran through the brooklyn battery tunnel to the twin towers where he died on 9-11.

The gold star family home program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Easy and Transparent Mortgage Solutions [Video]

Easy and Transparent Mortgage Solutions

They say mortgages are all about timing, and that's definitely true when it comes to refinancing. So is now a good time to refinance your home? Or should you wait? James Mercado joins us with important..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.