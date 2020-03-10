Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Escape From Pretoria Film Clip

Escape From Pretoria Film Clip

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Escape From Pretoria Film Clip

Escape From Pretoria Film Clip

Escape From Pretoria Film Clip - Escape From Pretoria is the true story of Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber), young, white South Africans branded “terrorists”, and imprisoned in 1978 for working covert operations for Nelson Mandela’s banned ANC.

Incarcerated in Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, they decide to send the apartheid regime a clear message and escape!

With breath-taking ingenuity, meticulous surveillance, and wooden keys crafted for 10 steel doors, they make a bid for freedom...Beyond a thrilling will-they-won’t-they-escape, this is the story of an oppressed majority’s struggle, and two ordinary men who stood-up to be counted in the pursuit of equality for all.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPANA

Wizarding News™ 🔔 RT @KermodeMovie: Agree with @wendyide on the "taut, pacey" quality of ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA @ObsNewReview https://t.co/z4tCuICoNe 5 hours ago

escapemovie2020

Escape From Pretoria Movie RT @ExpressFM: FILM: Emsworth based Mark Blaney, the brilliant #producer of the @francisannan directed prison break #film #EscapeFromPretor… 5 hours ago

BarbaraAnnanbur

Barbara Annanburton RT @SAEinstituteUK: SAE Glasgow recently welcomed Writer/Director @francisannan to their campus, where he spoke about his journey as a film… 7 hours ago

boomUK

Boom RT @boomUK: Now out in UK cinemas, Escape from Pretoria. Daniel Radcliffe stars in this tense, gripping film, based on a true story, making… 7 hours ago

ExpressFM

Express FM FILM: Emsworth based Mark Blaney, the brilliant #producer of the @francisannan directed prison break #film… https://t.co/tdcNvMCqHb 7 hours ago

cuteestdarl

I'm RT @HPANA: #DanielRadcliffe shared a number of thoughts when @Variety asked him if he'd ever be #HarryPotter again, perhaps even in #Fantas… 12 hours ago

cakemachine_

chocolatecake your film is sublime @francisannan 'escape from pretoria' — a mind blowing, nuanced, subtle, tense and nail biting… https://t.co/6elcvGffdl 12 hours ago

lwnuclear

◼️ Daniel Radcliffe, joined us with more on his new film, Escape From Pretoria. https://t.co/iJafmajPBe 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Escape From Pretoria Movie Clip [Video]Escape From Pretoria Movie Clip

Escape From Pretoria Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Escape From Pretoria is the true story of Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber), young, white South Africans branded..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published

'Ease of arse smuggling' - Daniel Radcliffe on new prison break drama [Video]"Ease of arse smuggling" - Daniel Radcliffe on new prison break drama

The "Harry Potter" star plays former real-life political prisoner Tim Jenkin in anti-apartheid film "Escape from Pretoria". Jenkin joined Radcliffe on set and revealed more than one stark truth.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.