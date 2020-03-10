Mulan Movie Premiere with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

Mulan Movie Premiere - B-Roll Plot synopsis: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.



Tweets about this Jane RT @ThePerezHilton: I for sure thought @Disney was going to cancel their big premiere for @DisneysMulan. But they didn't! And we went! The… 53 minutes ago TVT News Disney’s New “Mulan” Movie: What My Kids REALLY Think! Come With Us To The Premiere! | Perez Hilton And Family… https://t.co/Zhhy2b0sQJ 1 hour ago Perez I for sure thought @Disney was going to cancel their big premiere for @DisneysMulan. But they didn't! And we went!… https://t.co/vsbzFJ0fNR 1 hour ago The Star IN THE NEWS: Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic "Mulan", pushing ahead with the movie's… https://t.co/TDznRWeOQ6 7 hours ago The Star Reporter IN THE NEWS: Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic "Mulan", pushing ahead with the movie's… https://t.co/fJHur1gVOA 7 hours ago Kayla Smith RT @thomasjhenrylaw: 🎥The Thomas J. Henry Blockbuster Movie Premiere Giveaway for @DisneysMulan starts now!🎥**Happening March 26th** Enter… 10 hours ago Gina RT @PeninsulaQatar: Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic #Mulan pushing ahead with the movie's rollout even though… 11 hours ago The Peninsula Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic #Mulan pushing ahead with the movie's rollout even th… https://t.co/DYl1n4D2Hj 11 hours ago