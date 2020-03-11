NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A weak system will bring accumulating snow to the area overnight.

For most......accumulations will range from a dusting to 2" but some locally higher amounts area possible if some heavier snow showers develop.

.

Overnight lows will be in the lower-30s.

Any lingering early flurry or snow shower will end Wednesday morning, then we'll have some breaks of sun.

More melting will continue with highs in the low/mid-40s in the afternoon.

Occasional rain develops on Thursday with highs in the upper-40s to near 50.

On Friday, we will cool off a bit with highs around 40.