NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A weak system will bring accumulating snow to the area overnight.
For most......accumulations will range from a dusting to 2" but some locally higher amounts area possible if some heavier snow showers develop.
.
Overnight lows will be in the lower-30s.
Any lingering early flurry or snow shower will end Wednesday morning, then we'll have some breaks of sun.
More melting will continue with highs in the low/mid-40s in the afternoon.
Occasional rain develops on Thursday with highs in the upper-40s to near 50.
On Friday, we will cool off a bit with highs around 40.