Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said: “I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus.“As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home.Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”