Primary Election turnout

ACROSS NORTH, MISSISSIPPITOMORROW AS WELL.ARE WE ARE INCREASING NUMBERSCOME IN AS VOTERS NOW HAVE LESSTHAN AN HOUR TO CAST THEIRBALLOTS 16 WAPT SCOTT SIMMONS ISLIVE FROM A PRECINCT ENVIRONMENTWITH HOW THINGS ARE LOOKINGTHERE.YEAH, WE’RE LIVE AT THE BYRAMCITY HALL AND THE VOTER TURNOUTPACE HAS PICKED UP SO FAR THISVOTING PRECINCT TRENDING ABOUT25% FOR VOTER TURNOUT.THE LEXUS LINEUP IS SET THESEVOTERS ARE DECIDING WHO WILLWILL COME OUT ON TOP.THE POLE STARTED EARLY TUESDAYMORNING AT 7:00 A.M.

SEEING ASTEADY STREAM OF VOTERS AT SOMELOCATIONS BUT AS THE DAY MOVEDON THE NUMBERS HAD DWINDLED INTHE JACKSON AREA.WE ALL COMPLAIN ABOUT THE WAYTHINGS ARE AND IF WE’RE NOTPARTICIPATE IN THE PROCESS THEN.WE DON’T HAVE ANY INFLUENCE OVERWHAT HAPPENS EVERY VOTE MATTERS.I THINK IT’S IMPORTANT FOREVERYBODY TO VOTE IN EVERYELECTION BECAUSE IT’S OUR GODGIVE HIM A RIDE.I THINK IT’S IMPORTANT FOREVERYBODY TO EXPRESS THEIRFEELINGS.THAT’S WHAT OUR COUNTRY WAS MADEON IT.ALDERSGATE METHODIST CHURCH POLLWORKERS COULD SEE SEE THEDIFFERENCE IS BEN.A VERY SMALL TURNOUT.NORMALLY WE DON’T HAVE WHATABOUT 1,300 HERE SO FAR WE HAVEABOUT 400 VOTERS ARE DECIDINGCANDIDATE FAITHS IN THEPRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES AS WELLAS THOSE FOR US SENATE AND HOUSEOF REPRESENTATIVES.CREDIBLY IMPORTANT ELECTION.ALL ELECTIONS ARE IMPORTANTOBVIOUSLY AND WE WON’TMISSISSIPPIANS TO GO HONOR THOSEWHO FOUGHT AND DIED FOR THAT.RIGHT?SO A LITTLE BIT SURPRISED AT THELOW NUMBERS.BUT AGAIN, WE SAW A SPIKE THISWEEKEND ABSENTEE, SO HOPEFULLYTHAT’S GOING TO RESULT IN A BIGTURNOUT TODAY.TWENTY-ONE THOUSAND ABSENTEEBALLOTS WERE TURNED IN ATSLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN WHAT WE SAWFOUR YEARS AGO DURING THIS TIME.BUT AGAIN THE POLLS NOW STILLOPEN THEY WILL REMAIN SO UNTIL 7P.M.

LIVE IN BYRAM, SCOTTSIMMONS 16 WAPT NEWS SCOTT.THANK YOU SECRETARY OF STATE.AID, MICHAEL WATSON SAYS MORETHAN 24,000 MISSISSIPPIANSREQUESTED ABSENTEE BALLOTS FORTODAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION.TWENTY ONE THOUSAND BALLOTS WERERETURNED TO THE CIRCUIT CLERK’SOFFICE WATSON SAYS, MISSISSIPPICURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN ONEPOINT.MILLION ACTIVE REGISTERED VOTERSMIKE ESPY IS LOOKING TO ONCEAGAIN REPRESENT THE DEMOCRATICPARTY FOR THE US SENATE INMISSISSIPPI.16.WAPT IS TROY JOHNSON IS IN THENEWSROOM WITH WHAT THE CANDIDATEWAS SAYING ABOUT HIS CHANCES ANDTHE PATH TO BECOMING THE STATE’SNEXT U.S.SYMPTOMS.YEAH, KEEGAN.THAT IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT MIKE SBNO STRANGER TO BEING IN APRIMARY ELECTION AS A MATTER OFFACT THE FORMER US AGRICULTURESECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE ANDCONGRESSMAN HAS RUN FOR THESENATE BEFORE HIS CHALLENGERSARE TOBY BHARTI AND JENSEN BORNHERE BOTH ESPEON BHARTI RANAGAINST EACH OTHER IN THE USSPECIAL SENATE RACE BACK IN 2018SP1 THAT RACE.HE IS FAVORED TO WIN THE PRIMARYTONIGHT, BUT HE SAYS HE IS NOTTAKING ANYTHING FOR GRANTEDBEFORE THE GENERAL ELECTION THISFALL I’M NOT DIGGING INTO THEGRANITE FOR GRANTED.WE ARE RUNNING AND HOPEFULLYAFTER TODAY WILL BE THEDEMOCRATIC NOMINEE AND THEN WEWILL BE FACING TONIGHT SMITH INTHE FALL.I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT RACEBECAUSE WE CAN BE TONIGHT SMITHIF SP DOES SUCCESSFULLY WITHPARTY NOMINATION.IT WILL BE A REMATCH OF THECONTEST IN 2018 SPECIALELECTION, WHICH AS YOU JUSTHEARD HIM SAY CINDY HYDE-SMITHONE AND IS CURRENTLY COMPETINGIN COMPLETING THE TERM OF LATESENATOR THAD COCHRAN NOW SP ALSOTALKED ABOUT HIS SUPPORT OF VICEPRESIDENT.JOE BIDEN.HE SAYS HE HOPES THE ENTHUSIASMWILL BE HIGH THROUGHOUT THEDEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT AT THEELECTION TODAY IN THE NEWSROOM,TROY JOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS ANDDESTROY.THE WINNER OF THE DEMOCRATICPRIMARY WILL FACE OFF AGAINSTINCUMBENT REPUBLICAN.SENATOR CINDY HYDE-SMITHHYDE-SMITH DEFEATED MIKE ESPY INA SPECIAL ELECTION IN 2018.THE GENERAL ELECTION WILL BEHELD TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD.ALL FOUR OF THE STATE’SCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS ARE ONTHE BALLOT TONIGHT THREE OF THEFOUR INCUMBENTS ARE FACINGPRIMARY CHALLENGES DISTRICT ONEREPRESENTATIVE TRENT KELLY.HE IS UNOPPOSED IN DISTRICT 2INCUMBENT AND BENNIE THOMPSON ISFACING OFF AGAINST SONIARATHBURN DISTRICT 3 INCUMBENTMICHAEL GEBBEN THIS IS RUNNINGFOR RE-ELECTION FOR THE FIRSTTIME AGAINST JAMES TAUPE FOR THEREPUBLICAN NOMINATIONREPRESENTATIVES SERVE TWO-YEARTERMS ATTORNEY GENERAL IN FITCH.WE SPOTTED HER IN ONE OF THEPOLLING PLACES TODAY.SHE SAYS EVERY ELECTION ISCRITICAL AND THE FACT THAT THEPRESIDENT AND OTHER PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES HAVE MADE STOPS INMISSISSIPPI OVER THE LAST FEWMONTHS PROZAC.EVERYONE TO GET OUT AND EXERCISEYOUR VOTE HAVE THE VOICE IF YOUWANT TO BE A PART OF YOURCOMMUNITY OF YOUR STATE OF YOURNATION, THEN YOU NEED TO DOTHAT.YOU NEED TO COME OUT AND VOTEMISSISSIPPI’S ALWAYS ANIMPORTANT STATE, YOU KNOW, THEYLOOK AND THEY VALUE OUR VOTESTHEY WANT TO SEE WHERE OURDELEGATES ARE GOING.SO THAT’S WHY YOU SEE ALL THECANDIDATES COME HERE.IT WAS SWORN IN AS THE STATE’SFIRST FEMALE ATTORNEY GENERAL INJANUARY.THIS MORNING’S I’M HINDS COUNTYPRECINCTS RAN INTO POLANDPROBLEMS.THE DISTRICT TO ELECTIONCOMMISSIONER SAYS SOME MACHINESWEREN’T WORKING.SHE SAYS ABOUT TWO DOZENPRECINCTS HAD ISSUES WITHELECTRONIC POLL BOOKS WHILE THEPROBLEM WAS BEING FIXED.THE PRECINCTS USED BACKUP PAPERBOOKS.BUT WE ALWAYS PRINT PAPER POLLBOOKS AS EMERGENCY BACKUP.SO WE HAVE TOLD THE PRECINCTMANAGERS IF YOU CAN’T FIND THEMARE IF THE PUBLIC ISN’T WORKINGVOTING SHOULDN’T STOP GO AHEADAND USE THE ALSO THE MISSISSIPPISECRETARY OF STATE SAYS SOMEPOLL WORKERS AND MANAGERS INHINDS COUNTY DID NOT ARRIVE TOPOLLING LOCATIONS ON TIME.IN RANKIN COUNTY THE ELECTIONCOMMISSIONER SAYS THERE WEREN’TANY PROBLEMS WITH POLLINGEQUIPMENT.SHE SAYS THAT’S LIKELY BECAUSEOF THE USE OF PAPER BALLOTSTHERE THE DISTRICT 3COMMISSIONER SAYS, IT’S BEEN AQUIET DAY WITH STUDY VOTERTURNOUT.WE SPOKE WITH SOME OF THOSEVOTERS.I BELIEVE THAT YOU SHOULD NOTONLY BE A VOTER BUT SHOULD BE AAN INFORMED VOTER AND NOT BEAPATHETIC OR COMPLACENT BECAUSEFREEDOM IS NOT FREE AND THIS ISOUR BEST WAY OF PROTECING OURLIBERTY.IT’S A PRIVILEGE THAT WE HAVEAND I THINK WE SHOULD ALLEXERCISE THAT PEOPLE HAVE ANOPINION.GETTING OUT AND VOTE IS THE BESTTWEET.YOU CAN NEVER PUT OUT THEREELECTION COMMISSIONERS SAYANOTHER REASON.THEY DON’T HAVE ANY MAJORPROBLEMS IS BECAUSE THEY TRAINEDWORKERS THREE OR FOUR WEEKSAHEAD OF ELECTION DAY.THE MADISON COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERKSAYS HER OFFICE DIDN’T RECEIVEANY CALLS ABOUT ISSUES AT THEPOLLS.I NEED A RACE AS WELL THEREDIDN’T APPEAR TO BE FEWER PEOPLEVOTING THIS MORNING, AT LEAST.SHE STILL EXPECTS A GOOD TURNOUTTODAY.THE PRIMARIES ARE CONTROLLED BYEACH PARTY, BUT SHE SAYS HEROFFICE HAS BEE KEEPING A CLOSEEYE ON THE S IT KIND OF GIVES USAN IDEA OF WHAT THE INTEREST ISGOING TO BE LIKE IN NO.UBER AND OF COURSE IN NOVEMBER,WE’LL HAVE THE ELECTIONCOMMISSIONERS RUNNING THATPARTICULAR ELECTION, BUT IT DOESLET US KNOW WHAT INTEREST ISGOING TO BE OUT THERE.I’M A GENERAL ELECTION WILL BEHERE NOVEMBER THIRD.MISSISSIPPI ISN’T THE ONLY STATECASTING THEIR BALLOTS TONIGHTFIVE OTHER STATES INCLUDINGMICHIGAN AND WASHINGTON ARE UPFOR GRABS FOR THE PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES.AND HERE’S A LOOK AT THEDELEGATES AT STAKE TONIGHT,MISSISSIPPI WITH 36.THE STATE OF MICHIGAN HAS THELARGEST NUMBER 125.AND FOR ALL THE PRIMARY ELECTIONRESULTS YOU CAN GO ONLINE TOWAPT.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE 16 WAPTMOBILE APP.WE WILL ALSO HAVE LIVE COVERAGEOF THE RESULTS THR