Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus fears have officially hit the U.S. campaign trail.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both canceled events scheduled for Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as a precaution against spreading the virus.

Ohio had declared a state of emergency one day prior after new cases were found.

Sanders, earlier in the day, said this when asked about the planned rally.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: “Whenever we do rallies, we consult with public health officials, because the last thing in the world we will ever want to do is put anybody in danger.” (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) REPORTER, SAYING: “But sir, Ohio is in a state of emergency and you’re heading there tonight and they’re saying it’s okay to have a rally?” (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: “Well, we have spoken to the public health officials.

I will double-check that, but we will not do anything that public health officials do not feel is advisable.” Ohio’s primary is next Tuesday, on St.

Patrick’s Day.

Speaking of which… what’s Boston without a St.

Patrick’s Day parade?

Prudent, said Boston mayor Marty Walsh, who canceled the city’s St.

Patrick’s Day parade, planned for Sunday.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) BOSTON MAYOR MARTY WALSH, SAYING: “We cancelled the parade out of caution in the concern of potential spread of coronavirus." [UPSOUND, PEARL JAM MUSIC VIDEO] And this music video is about as close to Pearl Jam as fans will get for now….

The Seattle-based rock band canceled the first leg of its North American tour amid health officials’ warnings to curb large public gatherings.

On its website Pearl Jam wrote, “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate.

Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses.

It’s been brutal….” Harvard University on Tuesday asked students not to return to campus after Spring Break.

It will migrate its classes online to virtual ones .

Several San Francisco Bay Area universities, including Stanford, have already done the same.

The Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month.

Government organizations are also buckling down.

The United Nations announced Tuesday it will suspend all entry by the general public, along with guided tours, until further notice.

And a portion of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staffers are now working from home after an employee in the SEC’s Washington D.C.

Headquarters was treated for coronavirus symptoms. Back on the campaign trail, President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump was set to lead a “Woman for Trump” bus tour.

That, too, has been nixed.

Trump’s campaign said it was because of scheduling issues; The New York Times reported that it was spurred by concerns over the coronavirus.