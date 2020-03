Understanding insurance, pharmacy implications of the coronavirus 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:22s - Published Understanding insurance, pharmacy implications of the coronavirus Many insurance companies are now covering coronavirus testing including coinsurance costs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Understanding insurance, pharmacy implications of the coronavirus PEOPLE AREWONDERING HOWINSURANCECOMPANIES WILLCOVER THE VIRUS.GOOD EVENING, I'MJENNIFERGRISWOLD.ANOTHERCONCERN - BEINGABLE TO STOCK UPON NECESSARYMEDICATION IF AQUARANTINEPREVENTS YOUFROM HEADING TOTHE PHARMACY.THIS AFTERNOONPRESIDENT TRUMPSAT DOWN WITHLEADERS IN THEINDUSTRY TODISCUS THEOPTIONS.REPORTER PHILBERGMAN WENTOUT TO LEARNMORE ABOUT WHATIS COVERED ANDWHAT PEOPLE CANDO TO PREVENTPANIC.WITH THE SPREADOF CORONAVIRUSCONTINUING TOCAUSE CONCERNS,IT'S IMPORTANTYOU'RE AWARE OFYOUR INSURANCEOPTIONS SO YOUDON'T BREAK THEBANK WHILEDETERMINING IFYOU HAVE THEDISEASE.IT'S ACTUALLYCRAZY BECAUSE ALOT OF PEOPLEWORRY ABOUT IT.EDWIN GARCIA ISAN INSURANCEBROKER IN OMAHAWHO SPECIALIZESIN HEALTHCAREPOLICIES.HE SAID MOSTINSURANCECOMPANIES ARENOW COVERINGCORONAVIRUSTESTINGINCLUDINGCOINSURANCECOSTS.ANYTHING THATHAS TO DO WITHTHE TESTING.THEY WANT TO GETTHE RIGHTDIAGNOSIS FROMYOU.BUT DON'T EXPECTANY AND ALLMEDICATIONS TOBE COVEREDDURING THISPANDEMIC.IT'S NOTSOMETHINGWHERE THEY WILLPROVIDE YOUEXTRA STUFF IFYOU'RE WORRIED.MAKE SURE YOUHAVE ANADEQUATE SUPPLY,AT LEAST TWOWEEK SUPPLY OFYOUR MEDICATIONAND IF YOU DON'TCONTACT YOURPHARMACY FORYOUR SUPPLY.MARTY FELTNER'SA PHARMACIST ATAT KOHL'S RX ON 50AND L.HE SAYS THERE'SSTILL HIGHDEMAND FOR FACEMASKS AND HANDSANITZER.PHONES ARERINGING OFF THEHOOK AND WE'REWATING FOR OURBACK-ORDERSHIPMENTS TOCOME IN.BUT IT'S NOT JUSTFACE MASKS ANDHAND SANITIZERTHEY'RE ASKINGFOR.WE'RE STARTINGTO NOW GETPHONE CALLS OFPEOPLE ASKING IFTHEY HAVEENOUGHMEDICATION FORTHE NEXT WEEKOR TWO.CURRENTLYPHARMACISTS CANREFILL UP TO 90DAY SUPPLIES ONCERTAINMEDICATIONS.IF PEOPLE ARE INNEED OFMEDICATION ANDINSURANCE ISCAUSING ISSUES,FELTNER SAYSTHERE ARE WAYSAROUND THEPROBLEM.IF THE INSURANCEDENIES THE CLAIM,WE CAN ALWAYSCALL THEINSURANCECOMPANY AND GETAN OVERRIDE FORTHAT PATIENT.AND IF YOUREQUIREPRESCRIPTIONMEDICATION,WORK WITH YOURLOCALPHARMACIST TOMAKE SURE YOUHAVE VALIDREFL WILL HELPAPIENT GEAN ADEQUAPPLY OF THEIRMEDICATION JTTO PREVENT ANYDISRUPTION INTHEIR SUPPLYBECAUSE THE MAINTHING IS WE WANTTO TREAT THEIRDISEASE STATE.REPORTING INOMAHA, PHILBERGMAN, 3 NEWSNOW.WE REACHED OUTTO BLUE CROSS-BLUE SHIELD OFNEBRASKA.THEY TOLD USTHEY AREOFFERINGDIAGNOSTICTESTING FOR THEVIRUS AT NO COST,OFFERING FREETELEHEALTH FORMEMBERS AND AREWORKING WITHAREAPHARMACISTS TOMAKE SUREMEMBERS CAN GETPROPER AMOUNTSOF MEDICATION.





