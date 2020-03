UNO custodians felt unprepared for coronavirus cleanup 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:57s - Published UNO custodians felt unprepared for coronavirus cleanup A room at UNO's wellness center was cleaned after it was discovered a person who was potentially exposed to the coronavirus attended a class there 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNO custodians felt unprepared for coronavirus cleanup UNIVERSITYMISHANDLED ACORONAVIRUSSCARE AT ITSWELLNESSCENTER..AND THEY'REWORRIED FOR THEHEALTH OF SOMEOF THE OLDERSTAFF MEMBERS --WHO COULD BEMORESUSPECTIBLE TOTHE VIRUS..INVESTIGATIVEREPORTER JEFFVAN SANT HASMORE IN THISSTORY YOU'LL SEEONLY ON THREE:THE UNIVERSITYOF NEBRASKAOMAHA EMPLOYEEREACHED OUT TO 3NEWS NOWINVESTIGATORS --SAYING CUSTODIALSTAFF WERE TOLDTO CLEAN A YOGASTUDIO IN THE H&KWELLNESSCENTER -- AFTER APERSON USED ITWHO MIGHT HAVEBEEN EXPOSED TOTHE CORONAVIRUS AND IS NOW-- SELFQUARANTINING..10:54:03 IF IT WAS AYOGA CLASS..I JUST GOT OUT OFMY JUMBO CLASS..SO HOPEFULLYNOTHING BADHAPPENED THERE..JOSEPH IS ASENIOR AT UNO..10:53:41 I'M NOTREALLY WORRIEDBUT I KNOW SOMEPEOPLE ARE..OUR SOURCE SAYSSOME CUSTODIALSTAFF ARE OLDER..AND WORRIEDTHEY DIDN'T HAVEPROPEREQUIPMENT ORTRAINING TOCLEAN UP THEPOTENTIAL BIO-HAZARD..WE ALSO LEARNEDTHEY CLEANEDTHE WRONG ROOMOVER THEWEEKEND..AND DIDNT CLEANTHE RIGHT ROOMTIL MONDAY --WHICH WASLOCKED AND NOTOPENED TOSTUDENTS.UNO SENT 3 NEWSNOW A STATEMENTSAYING "UNO'SCUSTODIAL STAFFRECEIVESCONTINUOUSTRAINING ONCLEANING ANDDISINFECTIONBEST PRACTICES,INCLUDINGTRAINING SPECIFICTO EVENTS SUCHAS THIS..IT GOES ON TO SAYTHAT THE STAFFWERE EQUIPPEDWITH THE PROPEREQUIPMENT ANDUSED CLEANINGPRODUCTSRECOMMENDED BYTHE C-D-C.STUDENTS SAY --THEY ARENTWORRIED.10:55:58 FROMWHAT I HEARD..ITWON'T AFFECTPEOPLE LIKE US..UNLESS YOU HAVEA WEAKENEDIMMUNE SYSTEM ..10:56:13 THECORONA VIRUSONLY HAS ACOUPLE OF CASESIN OMAHA..AND I MEAN..ITS SIMILAR TOSTRAINS OF THEFLU SO ITS JUST ..WE'RE LUCKILY WEHAVE STRONGIMMUNE SYSTEMSSO HOPEFULLY ITWON'T AFFECT HEUNIVERSITY THATMUCH..STUDENTS DO SAYTHE SCHOOL HASBEEN PROACTIVEIN ALERTINGSTUDENTS ABOUTTHE VIRUS..AND THEY'VEHEARD TALK OFCLASSES MOVINGTO ON-LINE..JEFF VAN SANT 3NEWS NOW..IOWA GOVERNOR





