Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Health Service (England) > NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily.

Across the UK, over 26,000 people have been tested as of Tuesday morning, with 373 testing positive and six victims dying.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Drive-through Testing Facility For Coronavirus Opens Tomorrow [Video]Drive-through Testing Facility For Coronavirus Opens Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow a drive-through testing location for coronavirus will open.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.