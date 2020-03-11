Global  

Judy Murray discusses motherhood

The mother and coach of the tennis stars Jamie and Andy Murray discusses what motherhood means to her whilst showing support for the charity Mary’s Meals.

Judy Murray gives some insight into the fun her has with her sons on and off the court with her very own form of witty ‘bunter’.

On Mother's day she shares stories whilst raising awareness of millions of children elsewhere who don’t have enough to eat.

Mary’s Meals is a charity that feeds 1.6 million children every school day in 18 of the world’s poorest countries.

The promise of a nutritious meal encourages children – who may otherwise be forced to work, beg or scavenge for food – to come to school and gain an education that can provide an escape route from poverty.
