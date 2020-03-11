Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

VIRUS AFTER RETURNING TO HERHOME COUNT IN AUSTRALIA.Shannon: TODAY GOVERNOR POLISSAID THE STATE IS FOCUSED ONSLOWING THE SPREAD OF COVID--9.TO DO THAT WE HAVE TO RAPIDLYEXPAND TESTING TO EVERYBODY WITHFLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS.Anne: DENVER 7'S ENGINEERJENNIFER IS DIGGING INTO ALL THEDETAILS TODAY.



Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado governor requires state-regulated insurance companies to cover testing, telehealth for COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has directed insurance companies regulated by the state make COVID-19...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus [Video]Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency in Colorado because of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:57Published

Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.