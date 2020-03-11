Global  

Tito's Vodka can be used in hand sanitizer?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Recent related news from verified sources

Tito's tells customers don't use their vodka for hand sanitizer

Some people are attempting to counter the spread of coronavirus by making their own hand sanitizer...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •NPRPRWeek


Tito's Vodka would like to remind you that it *isn't* a replacement for hand sanitizer

Tito's Vodka would like to remind the general public that you can't douse your hands in vodka in...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comGothamist



Tweets about this

mariaca89329080

Maria Carrillo RT @QuickTake: Tito's (@TitosVodka) is explaining to people why its vodka cannot be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer https://t.co/Z… 7 minutes ago

sarah_ash92

Sarah Ashley Lunetta RT @DomDiFurio: Tito's Vodka has spent the last 24 hours explaining to people that it *cannot* be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer.… 1 hour ago

ELeeZimmerman

E. Lee Zimmerman RT @businessinsider: Tito's Vodka is warning consumers that it can't be used as a hand sanitizer replacement as the coronavirus spreads acr… 1 hour ago

BeardsleeSherri

Sherri RT @NoName44871711: Tito’s has warned that their vodka cant be used as a hand sanitizer. Smells very antiseptic though… 2 hours ago

NoName44871711

No Name Tito’s has warned that their vodka cant be used as a hand sanitizer. Smells very antiseptic though… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka [Video]Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka

Tito's Vodka tweeted back at users who claim they've made their own hand sanitizer from the company's vodka.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer [Video]No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published

