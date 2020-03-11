Nagelsmann's Leipzig eliminate Mourinho's Spurs to claim first ever last eight spot

SHOWS: LEIPZIG, GERMANY (MARCH 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RB LEIPZIG COACH JULIAN NAGELSMANN SAYING: "The first five minutes were not that easy, to come into the game it was kind of difficult because Tottenham wanted to shoot an early goal to start the game.

After that we had good control, Tottemham tried to press a bit higher than the game in London but we had good ball possession, we created a lot of chances by ball possession but also counter movements.

We defended well and only received one big chance in the second half, shooting goal of Alli I think and one counter attack but we defended all the other things very good and at the end I think it's totally deserved that we go to the next round but I don't want to say it was easy.... that's kind of arrogant." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "The match, I think of course the best team won.

Physicality, intensity (indistinct) counter attack, winning duels behind, really strong team in the top of their condition with their best players, with a bench full of quality against a team that is in trouble, you could see." STORY: RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer scored two early goals as they eased past last year's Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last 16 second leg tie on Tuesday (March 10) to reach their first quarter-finals by 4-0 on aggregate.

Sabitzer fired the lively German side in front with a low shot from about 20 metres after 10 minutes and they never looked back, pinning the visitors, who were without injured strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, in their own half.

Leipzig's captain was then given far too much space in the 21st to head home Angelino's cross at the near post after Serge Aurier's poor clearance, as the Spurs' players heads started to drop.

Emil Forsberg completed the victory with a third goal from inside the box in the 87th minute as Leipzig, who only got promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016, reached their first quarter-final in Europe's premier club competition.

Injury-ravaged Tottenham, who were also missing winger Steven Bergwijn and full back Ben Davies, struggled to keep up with Leipzig's pace and were constantly exposed at the back while posing no threat up front.

Spurs coach Jose Mourinho's side had to wait until the 43rd minute for their first corner and managed to carve out only half a chance in the second period with a Dele Alli effort in the 75th.

Without a win in any competition since their 1-0 first-leg defeat by Leipzig in London last month, Tottenham must try to turn their Premier League season around if they are to have any chance of being back in the Champions League next term.

"We did it better than in our recent Bundesliga matches," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann told reporters.

Leipzig had drawn their last domestic league two matches.

"The fans are moved.

This is a very big deal for the club.

We are now looking forward to the draw.

A special moment." Mourinho said: "It's hard for us to score at the moment.

Our first couple of mistakes they score and then it's very difficult.

Their physicality is incredible, their defenders win the duels, they stop the game.

They are very fast in attack.

They can hurt us all of the time.

(Production: Stefan Remter / Alex Mlezcko/ Jim Hatley)