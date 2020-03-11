Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess Passenger Exodus Grinds On; Some Evacuees Head To Bay Area Hotels

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:20s
As hundreds of passengers aboard the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship continued their slow exodus to a two-week quarantine, some people learned they will be quarantined at some Bay Area hotels and motels.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(3/10/20)
