Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County

An assisted living facility resident in their 90s has died from complications of the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California reports third coronavirus death

Sacramento County announced Tuesday a woman in her 90s in an assisted living facility died from...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Seattle-area nursing home investigated by Feds as US death rate climbs to 11

(Natural News) Federal authorities have announced an investigation into the Seattle-area nursing...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kpjpsp

Kim Perales RT @ayoonhendricks: BREAKING: Sacramento County just reported it’s first death related to the coronavirus. It’s the first death tied to a s… 5 seconds ago

CookieSerenity

Cookie_Serenity&Love RT @Fah_Lo_Me: First Coronavirus death reported in NJ The 69-year-old man with underlying heath conditions went to doctor last week & was… 10 minutes ago

mermorph

Mermorph The first reported coronavirus death victim in my state apparently lived in the town next to me. I’m not too worrie… https://t.co/iq2Nwjetsn 10 minutes ago

ARRRLANDA

shipwrecked soul RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Africa's first coronavirus death reported in Egypt. A German citizen. 11 minutes ago

alex_ruiz44

Alex Resists RT @POLSLegal: There has been one reported death so far, and 8 reported cases in total. More updates soon. https://t.co/o70NCevkGt 11 minutes ago

ycchichan

YCCHAN RT @kr3at: Supply shortages hit New Jersey after first #CoronaVirus death reported. Disinfectants disappear from store shelves in my local… 13 minutes ago

ayoonhendricks

Alex Yoon-Hendricks BREAKING: Sacramento County just reported it’s first death related to the coronavirus. It’s the first death tied to… https://t.co/ue5BcZYCIh 24 minutes ago

LenaHowland

Lena Howland BREAKING: The first coronavirus death in Sacramento County has been reported at an assisted living facility. The wo… https://t.co/YOSM1kR4yp 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sacramento County Shift To Coronavirus Mitigation Strategy [Video]Sacramento County Shift To Coronavirus Mitigation Strategy

Coronavirus exposure no longer means automatic isolation in counties across the Sacramento region.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:36Published

New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State [Video]New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State

A 69-year-old man from Bergen County died from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 44:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.