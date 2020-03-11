Parke Heritage basketballl 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published Wolves playing in first regional in program history 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Parke Heritage basketballl Back.... welcome welcome back.... we have five high school boys basketball teams getting ready for regionals this week... four of them have been down this path before, then there's parke heritage... the wolves are getting ready to play in their very frist regional... they'll be in action at the 2a greenfield central regional saturday against number one shenandoah..... in just their second year of existence parke heritage brought home their very first sectional title this past saturday... that's impressive when you consider these group of guys came from two different schools! Washington star grant washington





You Might Like

Tweets about this