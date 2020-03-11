Global  

Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Announced In Colorado

Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Announced In Colorado

Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Announced In Colorado

Two more cases of coronavirus were announced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday evening.
Recent related news from verified sources

No new cases of coronavirus in Colorado as testing ramps up

Colorado health officials say there have been no new cases Saturday of the novel coronavirus in the...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •DNABelfast TelegraphSBSDerby Telegraph


State health department says it will now announce all new cases of coronavirus

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday it will be announcing each new...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Reuters



