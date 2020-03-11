Former UO student shares experiences in Italy amid coronavirus lockdown

Of italy are under lockdown tonight... as the death toll there hits 631 from the virus.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke to a former university of oregon student who lives in italy to get her take on what's happening.

Kennedy?

Matt, renee, when i spoke to kim eitner today, she told me that she finds it*interesting how americans are reacting to the virus.

She's been in italy since 2018 and said that while,*yes, the lockdown is in place...she's not overly concerned because her day-to- day life hasn't changed too much.

She's noticed that the streets are*much emptier but restaurants are*still open where she lives.

Eitner says that the biggest change for her...is that the study abroad students she works with... were sent home.

But she says she'd be more worried if her family was there with her...because she says her age group is*not at a high risk.

"mostly i'm just sad that the students here didn't get to finish out their experience here and then other people are having to cancel plans like my mom was going to come visit next month, but she's no longer able to do that."

Eitner says that the public*has been advised not to cross over county lines...but as she says, that is difficult to enforce.

I asked eitner if she knows anyone personally with the virus...which she does not...but she is following every step to protect herself.

Live in the studio, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

The virus has caused