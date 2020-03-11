Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from the virus.

