'You're planning for the unknown': Companies adapt time-off policies around coronavirus concerns

THREAT PROGRESSES....COMPANIESARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOWTO SET POLCY AROUND A GLOBALPANDEMIC--ESPECIALLY WHEN ITCOMES TO PAID SICK LEAVE.STEPHANIE HAINES EXPLAINS HOWSOME EMPLOYERS ARE ADAPTING TOPUT EMPLOYEE HEALTH FIRST--THE CORONAVIRUS IS FORCINGCOMPANIES TO MAKE IMMEDIATEPOLICY CHANGES TO KEEP THEIRWORKERS SAFEwe have loosenedup the rules as far aroundbeing absent from work so weno longer require physician'snotes KIMBER SIMOS LEADS UPHUMAN RESOURCES AT HATCO....THE COMPANY MAKES FOOD HEATINGTRAYS FOR CONVENIENCE STORESHATCO HAS STOPPEDINTERNATIONAL TRAVEL...AND ISGIVING EMPLOYEES THE OPTION TOWORK FROM HOME.we don't know how bad this isgoing to get or when or if itis going to get bad the bestthing you can do is follow thegreat suggestions laid out bythe cdc THESE ARE CHOICESHATCO AND HUNDREDS OF OTHERCOMPANIES ARE MAKING DAY BYDAY...HOUR BY HOUR.it's verymuch a moving piece and like Isaid it's different becauseyou're planning for theunknown OTHER LARGECORPORATIONS ARE ALSO MAKINGCHANGES.

WALMART IS WAIVINGITS ATTENDANCE POLICY THROUGHTHE END OF APRIL AFTER WORKERIN KENTUCKY TESTED POSITIVE.UBER AND TRADER JOES AREOFFERING PAID SICK LEAVE.THERE IS NO FEDERAL REQUIRMENTFOR PAID SICK LEAVE.

TENSTATES....20 CITIES...AND 3COUNTIES DO.WISCONSIN IS NOTONE OF THOSE.JIM SAYSCORONAVIRUS MAY PERMANENTLYIMPACT TIME OFF POLICIES INTHE WORKPLACE.

And if nothingelse this is going to raise anawareness that almost everycompany has a disasterrecovery plan every company isgoing to have a pandemic planPLAN AHEAD IN TIME.

INMILWAUKEE STEPHANIE HAINESTMJ4 NEW