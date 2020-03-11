Meals on Wheels Roseburg enforce precautions due to Coronavirus

Meals on wheels is taking some steps to keep drivers and clients safe.

They're asking clients in douglas county to put a cooler or box outside of their home, so drivers can drop off deliveries.

Drivers still need to make contact with their clients.... so they'll still knock, so clients can let them know they're okay.

Inger boyd-miller, meals on wheels:?for the most part, people understand.

I think they appreciate the fact that wee taking the extra precaution.

Because most of them, as i say, are pretty vulnerable?

Meals on wheels roseburg serves more than 2 hundred seniors and people with disabilities every day.

Oregon governor kate