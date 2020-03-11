Global  

Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Harvard and MIT are telling students they need to move out early.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tracking college closures: U.S. colleges closing, going online due to coronavirus

More and more colleges are beginning to either close temporarily or transition to all-online classes...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Houston universities plan for coronavirus outbreak

As Rice University cancels classes this week out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

BoKuenning

Bo Kuenning RT @kaitlygn: ohio: gov mike dewine is asking all colleges and universities in the state to move toward online/remote learning *kent state… 8 minutes ago

pamalauriel

pamala hernandez RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING: Quinnipiac, Yale to move classes online after spring break as colleges across Northeast prepare for coronavirus… 11 minutes ago

NBC24WNWO

NBC 24 RT @SophiaWNWO: CLASS CANCELLATIONS: College students will have to adjust to online learning after in-person classes are temporarily restri… 21 minutes ago

T__Goods

Taylor Goodman RT @mellick24: Watching all these other colleges move to online or cancelling classes for the virus is like sitting at home as a kid watchi… 22 minutes ago

SophiaWNWO

Sophia Perricone NBC 24 CLASS CANCELLATIONS: College students will have to adjust to online learning after in-person classes are temporaril… https://t.co/kv5AYEu1ab 23 minutes ago

bossbrigitte

brigitte RT @jessiewang_19: As colleges move to online classes & tell students to stay home, please think of your students who don’t have access to… 25 minutes ago

DarkLiterata

They call me Stacy As colleges/universities move their classes online, I'm wondering what prep looks like for academic libraries that… https://t.co/n2JFeSAap7 33 minutes ago

SeasonalEscapes

Seasonal Escapes University of Phoenix seeing all colleges move their classes to exclusively online https://t.co/hKOaeKaQGO 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

Kent State University, The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll University, The University of Akron, Otterbein University, and the University of Toledo are suspending..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns

Some schools were closed while several colleges canceled classes and moved toward online class delivery due to coronavirus concerns. Joe Vazquez reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

