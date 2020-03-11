Wall Street se dispara y el Dow sube un 4,89 %

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street se disparó al cierre de este martes y su principal indicador, el Dow Jones, subió un 4,89 % ante la expectativa por las medidas que tome el Gobierno de EE.UU.

Para paliar el impacto económico del coronavirus, tras sufrir en la víspera su peor día desde la crisis financiera de 2008.
