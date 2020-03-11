Wall Street se dispara y el Dow sube un 4,89 % 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published Wall Street se dispara y el Dow sube un 4,89 % Wall Street se disparó al cierre de este martes y su principal indicador, el Dow Jones, subió un 4,89 % ante la expectativa por las medidas que tome el Gobierno de EE.UU. Para paliar el impacto económico del coronavirus, tras sufrir en la víspera su peor día desde la crisis financiera de 2008. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this noticias del mundo Wall Street se dispara y el Dow sube 4.89% https://t.co/OxuUkwSz9i 5 hours ago