Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen.

Bernie Sanders in Michigan.

According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five other states voting.

The other states voting on March 10 were Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

In 2016, during his race against Hillary Clinton, Sanders won a narrow victory in Michigan.
